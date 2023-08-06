- Last week's positive news included strong earnings from Wall Street heavyweights Amazon and Alphabet. However, disappointing Apple earnings resulted in a 4.8% drop in its stock and helped lead to declines on Friday. Nevertheless, over 79% of S&P 500 companies have exceeded estimates for Q2 so far, the highest rate since Q3 2021.
The major indices all closed lower on the week:
- Dow Industrial Average fell -1.11%
- S&P index fell -2.27%
- NASDAQ index fell -2.85%
- Russell 2000 fell -1.21%
In the major European indices last week:
- German DAX fell -3.14%
- France's CAC fell -2.16%
- UK's FTSE 100 fell -1.69%
in the Asia-Pacific markets:
- Nikkei 225-1.73%
- Shanghai composite index rose 0.37%
- Hang Seng index fell -1.89%
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell -1.1%
What is on the US schedule this week?
Monday:
- Palantir
- Lucid
Tuesday:
- UPS
- Lilly
- Rivian
- AMC
- Twillion
- Celcius
Wednesday
- Sony
- Wendy's
- Disney
- Wynn Resorts
Thursday
- Alibaba Group