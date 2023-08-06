Last week's positive news included strong earnings from Wall Street heavyweights Amazon and Alphabet. However, disappointing Apple earnings resulted in a 4.8% drop in its stock and helped lead to declines on Friday. Nevertheless, over 79% of S&P 500 companies have exceeded estimates for Q2 so far, the highest rate since Q3 2021.

The major indices all closed lower on the week:

Dow Industrial Average fell -1.11%

S&P index fell -2.27%

NASDAQ index fell -2.85%

Russell 2000 fell -1.21%

In the major European indices last week:

German DAX fell -3.14%

France's CAC fell -2.16%

UK's FTSE 100 fell -1.69%

in the Asia-Pacific markets:

Nikkei 225-1.73%

Shanghai composite index rose 0.37%

Hang Seng index fell -1.89%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell -1.1%

What is on the US schedule this week?

Monday:

Palantir

Lucid

Tuesday:

UPS

Lilly

Rivian

AMC

Twillion

Celcius

Wednesday

Sony

Wendy's

Disney

Wynn Resorts

Thursday