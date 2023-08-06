  • Last week's positive news included strong earnings from Wall Street heavyweights Amazon and Alphabet. However, disappointing Apple earnings resulted in a 4.8% drop in its stock and helped lead to declines on Friday. Nevertheless, over 79% of S&P 500 companies have exceeded estimates for Q2 so far, the highest rate since Q3 2021.

The major indices all closed lower on the week:

  • Dow Industrial Average fell -1.11%
  • S&P index fell -2.27%
  • NASDAQ index fell -2.85%
  • Russell 2000 fell -1.21%

In the major European indices last week:

  • German DAX fell -3.14%
  • France's CAC fell -2.16%
  • UK's FTSE 100 fell -1.69%

in the Asia-Pacific markets:

  • Nikkei 225-1.73%
  • Shanghai composite index rose 0.37%
  • Hang Seng index fell -1.89%
  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell -1.1%

What is on the US schedule this week?

Monday:

  • Palantir
  • Lucid

Tuesday:

  • UPS
  • Lilly
  • Rivian
  • AMC
  • Twillion
  • Celcius

Wednesday

  • Sony
  • Wendy's
  • Disney
  • Wynn Resorts

Thursday

  • Alibaba Group