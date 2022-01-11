The World Bank is out with its latest economic forecasts and the warning of a risk of a hard landing in developing markets.

Sees developed economies growing 3.8% vs 4.0% in June forecasts

2021 global GDP forecast 5.5% vs 5.7% in June

Sees 2021 Japan GDP at 1.7% vs 2.9% in June

Sees 2022 Japan GDP at +2.9%

China forecast of 5.1% vs 5.4% prior

Sees 2022 US GDP +3.7% +4.2% prior

Sees 2023 global GDP at 3.2%

A surge in omicron that overwhelms healthcare systems could trim another 0.7 pp from growth

"There is a pronounced slowdown underway," said Ayhan Kose, director of the World Bank's Prospects group, in an interview with Reuters. "Policy support is being withdrawn and there is a multitude of risks ahead of us."

He highlights particularly risks in developing countries who are struggling with inflation and unable to provide fiscal support.