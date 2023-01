Forecasts US GDP growth at +0.5% vs +2.2% in June forecast

Eurozone flat vs +1.9% in June forecast

Global growth outlook dimmed by effects of monetary tightening, slowdowns in US, eurozone, China and Ukraine war spillovers

China 2022 growth was 2.7% but will recover to 4.3% in 2023

The World Bank warned that economic conditiosn are 'fragile' and that any new adverse development could push the global economy into recession.