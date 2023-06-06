Raises global growth forecasts versus January

Forecasts 2024 global growth at 2.4% vs 2.7% prior

Sees 2025 growth at 3.0%

Sees US growth at 1.1% vs 0.5% in January

2024 US growth at 0.8% vs 1.6% in Jan

Sees China 2023 growth at 5.6% vs 4.3% in Jan

2024 China growth at 4.6% vs 5.0% in Jan

Global inflation to edge lower but remain above target in many countries in 2024

This is a good reminder of how much the outlook has improved since January, when everyone started the year calling for a global recession. Those calls have been pushed further out but overall, the picture is improved.