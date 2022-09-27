Earlier post:

Some of the numbers and reasoning from the Bank:

2022 growth in the East Asia and Pacific region, which includes China, to slow to 3.2%, down from its 5.0% forecast in April

weaker forecast was due mainly to a sharp slowdown in China, caused by its strict zero-COVID rules that have disrupted industrial production, domestic sales and exports, the World Bank said

China, which constitutes 86% of the 23-country region's economic output, was projected to grow 2.8% this year, a significant deceleration from the bank's previous forecast of 5.0%.