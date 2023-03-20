The Wall Street Journal with the story:

JPMorgan Chase owned bags of material kept in a Dutch warehouse that were supposed to contain nickel but turned out to be full of stones, people familiar with the matter said.

The London Metal Exchange said last week that sacks thought to hold 54 metric tons of nickel in an unnamed warehouse had failed to comply with its standards. The bags were in a shed in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, The Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported. The problem: They contained stones instead

The Journal is gated, but here is the link for more if you can access it.

At ForexLive we are doing everything we can to help JPM get their Nickelback. Here we go:

(I do prefer the Stones though)