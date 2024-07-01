US bonds with the sad performance:

The Wall Street Journal has a piece up on the higher bond yields. I'll just add a trigger alert for the politically motivated. The piece needs careful reading. The Journal says yields rose:

with investors and analysts pinning the move largely on the fiscal implications of a potential Republican sweep in November

A basic rule of thumb for investors is that deficits are always likely to be larger if either Democrats or Republicans control both chambers of the Congress in addition to the White House

Bets have firmed on a Republican win since the debate last week.

