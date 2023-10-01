The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend on Bill Ackman's firm, Pershing Square, having received regulatory signoff Friday for a novel investment vehicle whose purpose is to invest in a privately held company and take it public.

And adds:

When asked by The Wall Street Journal if he would consider a transaction with X, the billionaire investor said “Absolutely.”

Note, this is pie-in-the-sky stuff from the Journal:

The chances of Ackman pulling off a deal for X aren’t great.

Ackman says he has no idea if X is interested and would still need to determine whether or not a deal is doable.

X had no comment.

Still, some fun weekend reading from the Journal!

Link is here for more (of the fluff), gated.

