The Wall Street Journal with the story on wge gains chasing inflation:

Tesla is boosting factory worker pay in Germany amid an aggressive unionization drive

Tesla has been under pressure from Germany’s powerful IG Metall union, which is trying to organize the plant and get Tesla to agree to a union contract.

In Sweden, a smaller industrial union representing Tesla service workers has been on strike and is set to meet with the company on Monday as it pursues a collective bargaining contract.

Eyes on US development also, with the Journal adding:

The announcements come as the United Auto Workers union eyes Tesla’s factores in the U.S.

