The Wall Street Journal with the story on wge gains chasing inflation:
- Tesla is boosting factory worker pay in Germany amid an aggressive unionization drive
- Tesla has been under pressure from Germany’s powerful IG Metall union, which is trying to organize the plant and get Tesla to agree to a union contract.
- In Sweden, a smaller industrial union representing Tesla service workers has been on strike and is set to meet with the company on Monday as it pursues a collective bargaining contract.
Eyes on US development also, with the Journal adding:
- The announcements come as the United Auto Workers union eyes Tesla’s factores in the U.S.
Link is here, may be gated.