As Nick Timiraos points out, the PCE data for 3, 6 and 12 months are all at or below 2.8%. Not too bad. In January 2024 They were all above 4.8%.

Not so good news is the core PCE (prior to April 2021) only came in above 0.42% two times since 1991 and not since October 2021. Today the core PCE rose by 0.4%.