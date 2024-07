The WSJ Timiraos in his X tweets, speculates that the core PCE data from the GDP which came in higher at 2.9% vs 2.7% expected, does not imply the core PCE for June to be released on Friday will be different than the 0.18% gains expected.

However, to square to the higher 2.9% data from the GDP, it implies revisions higher in the April and May (which came in at 0.26% and 0.08% respectively).

At the end of the day, it was higher than what the math was expecting.