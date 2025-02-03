The WSJ is reporting that the Trump administration is considering executive actions to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. The plan comes as part of a broader effort, backed by billionaire Elon Musk and DOGE, to reduce the size of federal agencies.

The potential executive order would aim to

Eliminate functions not explicitly defined by law,

Shift certain tasks to other departments, and

Propose legislation to abolish the department altogether.

While Trump’s advisers are still debating the specifics and timing, this action aligns with his campaign promise to reduce federal involvement in education and give more authority to states.

The push to abolish the Education Department has gained traction among conservatives, especially in response to policies like student loan forgiveness and LGBTQ protections in education.

Some within the administration suggest waiting until Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon’s Senate confirmation hearing before releasing any executive orders. Fully eliminating the department would require congressional approval, but previous efforts, like merging education and labor departments, have been unsuccessful.

The department, which was created in 1979, is the smallest cabinet-level agency, focusing on

student grants,

civil rights enforcement, and

federal student loans.

While Trump has previously signed executive orders to limit federal education involvement, including policies targeting “radical indoctrination” in schools, some recent actions, like placing 60 employees on administrative leave, suggest his administration is already taking steps to reshape education governance.

One issue is it is not favorable among voters but all the better reason to do it early and hope it does not impact mid-term elections (or is overshadowed by other actions).