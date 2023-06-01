The price of WTI crude futures are settling at $70.10. That's up to dollars $0.01 or 2.95%. The high price reached $71.05. The low price was a $67.54.

Today the inventory data showed:

Crude oil build of 4.488 million versus an expected drawdown of -1.336 million

Gasoline stocks showed a drawdown of - 207K versus -497K expected

The API data yesterday showed crude oil stocks rose 5202K and gasoline a build of 1891K. So there was some divergence from the private inventory data.

Natural gas is trading down $0.08 at $2.18.