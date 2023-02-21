The price of WTI crude futures are settling at $76.16. That's down $0.18 to -0.24%.

The high price today reach $77.74. Low price extended to $75.90.

Meanwhile natural gas has seen the decline of $-0.12 or -5.12% at $2.18. The low price reached $2.15 which is the lowest level since the week of August 3, 2020