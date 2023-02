WTI crude oil 10 mins

It was a choppy one with two flushes lower bid back in fairly short order. Goldman Sachs was out with a note trimming its oil forecasts and Russia cut off supplies for Poland but the market is mostly watching China for signs of post-covid demand.

The Canadian dollar has had a decent day today despite the fall in oil, in part because natural gas is up nearly 7% on forecast for colder weather. USD/CAD fell as low as 1.3535 and is now trading at 1.3578, down 32 pips on the day.