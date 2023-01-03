The trade last year was to buy oil and short Tesla. This year so far it's to short both.

Tesla shares are down 13.4% but oil companies aren't doing much better with WTI crude oil down $3.49 to a session low of $76.74. Selling accelerated into settlement and crude has completely reversed after hitting a four-week high in early trade.

The market is struggling with over-supply as SPR sales continue and China suffers a brutal wave of covid. Some market participants are looking towards the full China reopening while others are concerned about a global recession.

Technically, I don't put much weight on an outside day following a holiday period and would prefer to wait and see what the rest of the week brings. Tomorrow we get the ISM manufacturing survey.

WTI daily

Keep an eye on crude post-settlement trade.