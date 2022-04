We price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $108.21 for the May contract. That's up $1.26 or 1.18%. The May contract goes off the board on Wednesday.

The June contract is currently trading at $107.58. That's up up 1.13% on the day. The high price for the day reached $109.20. The low price was at $105.43.

Last week the May contract reached a low at $93.05