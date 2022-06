The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $120.93. That's up $0.26 or 0.22%.

The high price reached $122.25. The low price reached $117.47.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price moved back above the 100 hour moving average at $120.60. The last corrective move did find support buyers against that level. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and there could be a rotation back to the downside.

Crude oil is a strong at the 100 hour moving average