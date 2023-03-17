WTI crude futures are settling down $1.61 or 2.36% at $66.74.

The high price extended up to $69.83. The low price traded to a new low going back to December 2021 at $65.38. On Wednesday, the low price reached $65.65. Yesterday the low price bottom just above that level at $65.71.

For the trading week, the price of crude oil is down -13.30% or $-10.20. That's the largest one week decline since April 2020. The settlement price was just above the 200 week moving average at $66.14. Next week, the 200 week MA will be a key barometer for buyers and sellers. Stay above the MA level is more bullish. Move below will be more bearish.

