The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $75.35. That is down $0.40 or -0.53%. The low price today reached $75.02. The high price extended to $76.87

Technically, the price high approached the falling 200-day moving average at $77.24, but stayed comfortably below. Recall from last week, the price, tested that 200 day moving average on Thursday and Friday, before rotating back to the downside. On Monday and Tuesday of this week, the 100-day moving average at $73.68 was tested at session lows.

The last 7 trading days have closed between the 100-day moving average below, and the 200-day moving average above.

Fundamentally, oil inventory data showed: