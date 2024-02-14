The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $76.64. That's down -1.23% or -1.58%.

The high-priced today reached $78.77. The low price extended to $76.64.

Technically, the price fell below its 100 and 200 day moving averages today at $77.94 and $77.38. Stay below each is more bearish.

Crude oil is below the 100/200 day MA

The move to the downside was aided by a sharp rise in oil inventories. They showed a huge build of 12.018M (vs 2.56M estimate). Although distillates and gasoline showed larger than expected drawdowns, it did not approach the build in the oil inventories.

Crude Oil Stocks:

Actual : Increased by 12.018 million barrels

: Increase of 2.560 million barrels Prior Week: Increased by 5.521 million barrels

Distillate Stocks:

Actual : Decreased by 1.915 million barrels

: Decrease of 1.600 million barrels Prior Week: Decreased by 3.220 million barrels

Gasoline Stocks: