The price of WTI crude oil is settling at $77.14. That is up $3.03 or 4.09% on the day.

The low for the day reached $74.35. The futures settled near the day highs at $77.22

Looking at the daily chart, yesterday the price low reached $72.25. That was $0.21 lower than the January 5 low (low for the year at $72.46 and seven dollars report). The failure led to a rotation higher back to the upside on the failed break.