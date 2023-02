The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $78.47. That's up $1.33 or 1.78%. Yesterday the price settled at $77.14.

The low price today reached $77.08. The high price extended up to $78.57.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has moved back above the 200 hour moving average. Moving average currently comes in at $77.14. The next target comes in $79.15 where the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November high to the December low.