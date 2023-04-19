The price of WTI WTI WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o Read this Term crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term futures are settling at $79.16. That's down $1.70 or -2.10%. The high price today reached $81.24. The low price reached $78.93. As mentioned in a prior post, the low price was able to start to dig into the gap from the OPEC+ weekend meeting where they cut production (on April 1). That gap extends from $75.70 up to $79.

Technically, looking at the hourly chart below, the price fell below the 200 hour moving average during Mondays trading, and retested that moving average line on Tuesday before rotating back to the downside.

Staying below the 200 hour moving average (greenline on the chart below) currently at $81.33, and the falling 100 hour moving average (blueline currently just above that 200 hour moving average level at $81.48) would keep the sellers more in control - at least in the short term.

Having said that, now that the bias has shifted modestly to the downside, filling the gap down to $75.70 is a another key target for sellers if they are to keep control in the short term.