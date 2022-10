WTI crude oil futures are settling at $89.08. That's up $1.17 or 1.33%. The high price reached $89.78. The low price extended to $87.35. Looking at the hourly chart, the high for the day reached $89.78. The low price extended to $87.35. The high price tested the swing area between $89.72 and $90.05. Sellers leaned against the area and rotated the price back down into the settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW