WTI crude all future settle at $91.48. That's up $0.71 or 0.78% on the day.

Prices initially rose due to a softer Dollar and stock recovery.

Bullish themes include Saudi/Russia production cuts and a recovering Chinese economy.

Saudi Aramco CEO commented at the World Petroleum Congress saying.

Forecasts of peak oil demand are "wilting under scrutiny".

He predicts world oil demand to rise to 103-104mln BPD in H2.

Meanwhile:

Chevron (CVX) CEO expects oil prices to reach USD 100/bbl.

He also sees a steady increase in oil demand.

Adam points out that: