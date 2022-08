Crude oil futures is settling sharply lower today with the contract settling at $91.84. That's down $5.37 or 5.54%. The low price reached $90.55. The high price extended to $97.65 in what was a large trading range.

Meanwhile Brent crude futures settle below the $100 level and $99.31. That's down $5.78 or -5.5%.

Gasoline futures settle at $2.69 per gallon which was the lowest since February 18 before the Russian invaded Ukraine. That's good news for inflation and for consumer confidence.