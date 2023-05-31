The price of WTI WTI WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o Read this Termcrude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term settled at $68.14. That's down $1.37 or -1.97% on the day. The low price reached just above the $67 level at $67.03. The high price reached $69.69.

For the month of May, crude oil fell -11.41% on the month. That was the worst month since November 2021 when the price fell over 20%. The low today was the lowest level since May 4.

Slower China PMI data, and some weaker data the US recently, is pressuring the price. Data from GasBuddy revealed that US gasoline demand over the Memorial Day weekend was down -1.1% from 2022, suggesting a weak start to the summer driving season.

OPEC's JMMC will meet on June 4, but any significant action from the meeting is viewed as a long shot, especially after Russia downplayed the potential for action,

Looking at the hourly chart below, the bounce off the low price today extended up to the 38.2% retracement of the weeks trading wage. The high for the week was on Monday at $73.55. The low was reached today at $67.03. The 38.2% retracement came in at $69.52. The corrective high price off the low reached $69.48 before rotating back to the downside.

Crude oil settles the day at $68.09

In other commodities this month: