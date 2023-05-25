The price of WTI crude oil futures tumbled $2.51 to settle at $71.83 down -3.38%.
The high price today reach $74.37. The low price was $70.98.
Looking at the hourly chart, the initial fall today found support against its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). The corrective price off of the 100-hour moving average early in the New York session found resistance against its 50% retracement near $73.59, and also the low of a swing area. The subsequent fall took the price below the 2 hourly moving average levels (blue and green lines). Going forward, stay below the 200-hour moving average at $72.16 would keep the sellers more in control.
Crude oil prices fell sharply today following a series of bearish factors.
- Russia's Deputy PM Novak diminished hopes for further OPEC+ production cuts at the June 4th meeting and predicted a year-end Brent crude price over USD 80/bbl, which fell short of bullish expectations.
- A stronger US dollar, fueled by positive US economic data and expectations for a Fed rate hike next month. Adding to the downward momentum,
- Russia announced plans to cut oil loadings from Western ports by 6% in June/May.