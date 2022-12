TC Energy announced today that it performed an emergency shutdown of the Keystone pipeline in Nebraska after a pressure drop in the system.

"The system remains shut down as our crews actively respond and work to contain and recover the oil," the release said and offers no indication on when the 622,000 barrel per day pipeline will reopen.

The move will strand oil in the centre of the United States and tighten up the market in Texas, where WTI is priced.

WTI daily