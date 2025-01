The week started strong for the oil market on global growth hopes after the WaPo report downplayed Trump's tariff ambitions. But crude ran into sellers right at the $75.00 level and then Trump denied the report.

That meant that $74.99 marked the high for the day for oil and it's reversed lower to $73.25.

At the best levels, crude traded at the highest since mid-October but it's now close to retesting the November highs.