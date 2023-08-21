The price of crude oil futures is settling down $0.53 at $80.12.

The high price for the day reached $81.75. The low price is now extending to new session lows in post-settlement trading at $79.97.

Technically, the high price moved up toward its 200-hour moving average currently at $81.78. The price over the last few hours has moved back below its 100-hour moving average at $80.41 tilting the bias more to the downside.

For a technical look at crude oil from earlier today, click on the video below: