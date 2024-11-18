The price of WTI crude oil is settling at $69.16. That is up $2.14 or 3.19%.

Of interest is the January contract price traders briefly above the December price for the 1st time since February.

Bullish Factors:

Geopolitical Tensions:

U.S. approval for Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russia raises conflict risks.

North Korea may send 100,000 troops to aid Russia in Ukraine, increasing direct involvement.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warns of a "crushing response" to Israel, raising concerns over Middle East crude supply disruptions..

Bearish Factors: