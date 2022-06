The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $119.41. That's up $0.91 or $0.77. The high price reached $120.26. The low price extended to $117.14.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price dipped to its low over the last few hours and in the process retested its 100 hour moving average near $117.26 (the low reached $117.14 just $0.12 below that level). However the price has bounced back higher quickly (the price bounced over $2 in about an hour of trading).

The buyers remain more in control.

Crude oil