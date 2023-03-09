Crude oil has moved lower over the last four trading hours

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $75.73. That's down $0.94 or -1.23%. The high price reached $78.01. The low price extended to $75.63. The price is closing near its lows for the day.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the move to the upside was able to get back above the 200 hour moving average near $77.62, but could not extend back above the 100 hour moving average at $78.24. The last four hours has seen steady selling.

The next downside target comes near $75 at $74.96. That level is near a swing lows on the hourly chart from February 22 and February 27 (see red numbered circles). Getting below those levels would target the low price from February 22 at $73.77.