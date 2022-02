The price of WTI crude oil settled at $92.31. That is up $2.04 or 2.26%. The high reached $93.17 and the low was at $90.07.

The high reached the highest level since September/October 2014.

The price last week closed at $87.24. The close this week reached $92.31 for a gain of $5.07 on the week. That equates to a 5.8% gain. The big technical tell for the week, was the low yesterday that stalled right at the 200 hour MA and raced higher from there.

Crude oil has race higher