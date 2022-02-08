The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $89.36. That's down $1.96 or -2.15%. The price moved back below the $90 level after staying and closing above since February 3rd.

The high price reached $91.68. The low price extended to $88.51. Looking at the hourly chart, the price is trading between its 200 hour moving average below at $88.99, and its 100 hour moving average above at $90.23. The low prices today did extend below the 200 hour moving average, but could not sustain the momentum to the downside. There is also a swing area between $88.52 and $88.90.

Crude oil is trading between the 100 and 200 hour MAs