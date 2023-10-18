Putin had previously not left Russia for many months as there is a warrant out for his arrest for war crimes. Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi has welcomed him to China though, not being bothered by this.

Talks will centre on how China can support Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support other global terrorism such as the Hamas atrocities in the Middle East.

There will be lip service paid to economic issues but its really all about war on the West with these two. iran and North Korea play bit roles also.