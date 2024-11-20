It is said that the two discussed the matter on the sidelines of the G20 summit, with Xi stating that China is ready to "consolidate" a strategic partnership with Germany. That before raising the matter of the tariffs imposed by the EU on Chinese-made EVs.

Xinhua also reports that China is looking to "resolve the differences through dialogue and consultation". Adding that "it is hoped Germany will continue to play an important role in this regard".

With Trump tariffs now a threat for both the EU and China, the ongoing dispute here is something that both sides would probably like to resolve to avoid further escalation in trade conflict. That especially with both sides still quite reliant on one another considering their fragile economic states.