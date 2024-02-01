General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Xi Jinping has weighed in with some motivational comments to fix China's economy:

urged efforts to accelerate the development of "new productive forces" and firmly promote high-quality development

His remarks were reported by the official Xinhua News Agency. Xi spoke on Wednesday. He was chairing a group study session of the Politburo.

While Xi's comments probably wont hurt China's economy they won't do much to address any issues its facing either.