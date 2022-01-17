Chinese President Xi spoke at a virtual Davos meeting today and said that China remained open to foreign capital but he touched on many topics that could give market watchers reason to worry.
- Xi urged other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality”
- “The common prosperity we desire is not egalitarianism”
- “We will first make the pie bigger and then divide it properly through reasonable institutional arrangements. As a rising tide lifts all boats, everyone will get a fair share from development, and development gains will benefit all our people in a more substantial and equitable way.”
- “All types of capital are welcome to operate in China, in compliance with laws and regulations, and play a positive role for the development of a country.”
- He warned of “serious negative spillovers” if “major economies slam on the brakes or take a U-turn in monetary policies”
- He said developing countries would also “bear the brunt” of the changes
- "Developed nations need responsible economic policies, should control spillover effects of policies to avoid impacting developing countries.”
- “The global low-inflation environment has notably changed, and the risks of inflation driven by multiple factors
- "We should remove barriers and not build walls. We should open up."
There's a long history of higher US rates hurting the developing world. That probably doesn't hit in a serious way until Fed funds get to 2% so there's plenty of breathing room. In the shorter term, inflation is going to be the much larger problem.
There remains a big, open question about how hard China leans into common prosperity.