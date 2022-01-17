Chinese President Xi spoke at a virtual Davos meeting today and said that China remained open to foreign capital but he touched on many topics that could give market watchers reason to worry.

Xi urged other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality”

“The common prosperity we desire is not egalitarianism”

“We will first make the pie bigger and then divide it properly through reasonable institutional arrangements. As a rising tide lifts all boats, everyone will get a fair share from development, and development gains will benefit all our people in a more substantial and equitable way.”

“All types of capital are welcome to operate in China, in compliance with laws and regulations, and play a positive role for the development of a country.”

He warned of “serious negative spillovers” if “major economies slam on the brakes or take a U-turn in monetary policies”

He said developing countries would also “bear the brunt” of the changes

"Developed nations need responsible economic policies, should control spillover effects of policies to avoid impacting developing countries.”

“The global low-inflation environment has notably changed, and the risks of inflation driven by multiple factors

"We should remove barriers and not build walls. We should open up."

There's a long history of higher US rates hurting the developing world. That probably doesn't hit in a serious way until Fed funds get to 2% so there's plenty of breathing room. In the shorter term, inflation is going to be the much larger problem.

There remains a big, open question about how hard China leans into common prosperity.