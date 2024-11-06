With Trump coming back from January 20 2025, Inauguration Day, get set for four years of headline trading.

Trump's first term was characterised by policy-shift-by-tweet, often while he was (NSFW! warning) ... ummm ... using the bathroom (apparently!).

This produced some wild swings in financial markets.

ForexLive will, as always, have an eagle eye out for breaking news/tweets so you can jump on board.

I've already read someone moaning about this, and yeah if you all set on some sort of position which is suddenly moved against you, you may well complain. But, the bright side is the moves that come from Trump tweets and such are tradeable. Brush up on headline trading!

ps, that's a fake tweet, ignore it