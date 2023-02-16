This is via the folks at eFX.

BNP Paribas Research discusses its new targets on EUR/USD and USD/JPY.

"We expect USD strength to ultimately prove short-lived. Indeed, we believe a multi-year bearish trend in the USD is under way, with portfolio flows turning increasingly negative for the currency. Yields turning positive in Europe and Japan could spur repatriation by local investors; we note they have accumulated significant US fixed income exposure since 2014," BNPP notes.

"With evidence of these repatriation flows appearing, we revise our USD forecasts lower and now project EURUSD to rise to 1.14 by end-2023 and USDIPY to decline to 121," BNPP adds.

---

USD index update, its well off its highs but is it only the beginning of a multi year down trend as BNP suggest?