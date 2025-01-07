The Treasury department is out with a statement saying that Yellen raised the matter of "malicious" cyber activity carried out by Chinese state-sponsored actors in said meeting. Adding that there was an unspecified amount of computers at the Treasury that had been compromised by Chinese hackers last month. That occurred after a breach of its contractor, BeyondTrust.

There were no further details on that. However, the two is said to also have discussed economic developments and Yellen also reiterated concerns on China's non-market practices.