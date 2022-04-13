From US Treasury Secretary Yellen, remarks prepared for delivery at the Atlantic Council in Washington, this via Reuters:
- said she "fervently" hoped that China would make something positive out of its "special relationship" with Russia and help end the war.
- China cannot expect the global community to respect Beijing's future appeals on sovereignty and territorial integrity if it fails to respect these principles in Ukraine "now when it counts,"
- "The world’s attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may well be affected by China’s reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia,"