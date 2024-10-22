U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on Tuesday at a press conference at the start of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

"Our view has been that raising consumer spending in China as a share of GDP (gross domestic product) is really important, along with measures to address problems in the property sector,"

"So far I would say I haven't really heard any policies on the Chinese side that address that."

Yellen at the People's Bank of China earlier this year