Updates from Yellen regarding her current visit to China:

US will not accept new industries being decimated by chinese imports as steel sector was a decade ago

Exchanges with chinese officials have advanced american interests

Particularly worried that weak chinese household consumption and business over investment will put workers at risk in US and other countries

Reinforced that banks facilitating transactions to channel chinese goods to russian military face sanctions

Exchanges during this trip provide dedicated structure to raise industrial capacity concerns

US and china agree to hold additional financial technical exercises on operational resilience, insurance climate risks