Updates from Yellen regarding her current visit to China:
- US will not accept new industries being decimated by chinese imports as steel sector was a decade ago
- Exchanges with chinese officials have advanced american interests
- Particularly worried that weak chinese household consumption and business over investment will put workers at risk in US and other countries
- Reinforced that banks facilitating transactions to channel chinese goods to russian military face sanctions
- Exchanges during this trip provide dedicated structure to raise industrial capacity concerns
- US and china agree to hold additional financial technical exercises on operational resilience, insurance climate risks