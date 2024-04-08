Updates from Yellen regarding her current visit to China:

  • US will not accept new industries being decimated by chinese imports as steel sector was a decade ago
  • Exchanges with chinese officials have advanced american interests
  • Particularly worried that weak chinese household consumption and business over investment will put workers at risk in US and other countries
  • Reinforced that banks facilitating transactions to channel chinese goods to russian military face sanctions
  • Exchanges during this trip provide dedicated structure to raise industrial capacity concerns
  • US and china agree to hold additional financial technical exercises on operational resilience, insurance climate risks