US Treasury's Yellen says
- this morning she spoke with Ukraine's minister of finance Marchenko
- she denounces in 'strongest terms Russia's illegal, brutal invasion of Ukraine'
- expects economic pressure on Russia to have debilitating impact on it economy
- G7 continues to endorse removing from SWIFT key Russian financial institutions
- G7 to convene task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of Russian elites
- G7 stands ready to impose further financial pressure on Russia as necessary
Nohting unexpected from Yellen here.