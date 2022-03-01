US Treasury's Yellen says

  • this morning she spoke with Ukraine's minister of finance Marchenko
  • she denounces in 'strongest terms Russia's illegal, brutal invasion of Ukraine'
  • expects economic pressure on Russia to have debilitating impact on it economy
  • G7 continues to endorse removing from SWIFT key Russian financial institutions
  • G7 to convene task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of Russian elites
  • G7 stands ready to impose further financial pressure on Russia as necessary

Nohting unexpected from Yellen here.