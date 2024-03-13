US Treasury Secretary Yellen says it seems unlikely that Interest Rates will return to levels as low as before the Covid-19 pandemic
More:
- Interest rate assumptions in Biden’s budget plan were 'reasonable' and consistent with a broad range of forecasts
- US taking steps to ensure that domestic electric vehicle industry is successful in the face of Chinese competition
- Tax credit rules on foreign entities of concern will make it increasingly difficult for u.s.-Produced evs to contain Chinese battery content
- Asked if more US tariffs were needed on Chinese EVs, says Biden is committed to ensuring that US EV industry is successful
Yellen's comments on pre-pandemic interest rate levels ... yeah she is correct for the foreseeable future at least. Of course, never say never in financial markets but the with fed funds north of 5% and inflation ticky we ain't gonna see zero and just above for a long time.