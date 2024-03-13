US Treasury Secretary Yellen says it seems unlikely that Interest Rates will return to levels as low as before the Covid-19 pandemic

More:

Interest rate assumptions in Biden’s budget plan were 'reasonable' and consistent with a broad range of forecasts

US taking steps to ensure that domestic electric vehicle industry is successful in the face of Chinese competition

Tax credit rules on foreign entities of concern will make it increasingly difficult for u.s.-Produced evs to contain Chinese battery content

Asked if more US tariffs were needed on Chinese EVs, says Biden is committed to ensuring that US EV industry is successful

Yellen's comments on pre-pandemic interest rate levels ... yeah she is correct for the foreseeable future at least. Of course, never say never in financial markets but the with fed funds north of 5% and inflation ticky we ain't gonna see zero and just above for a long time.