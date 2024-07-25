Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke from a new conference Brazil, where she is attending a meeting with central bankers and finance ministers from Group of 20 nations.
Yellen was answering questions re Trump's comments in a Bloomberg interview on a “big currency problem” with the dollar.
- Trump said he hears from manufacturers that “nobody wants to buy our product because it’s too expensive”
- and that other countries try to keep their currencies “weak all the time”
Yellen reiterated that the US is in agreement with Group of Seven nations backing market-set FX rates. FX interventions should only take place in situations of excess volatility, and in consultation with partners. (Thats a really 'in a nutshell' view, its all about extreme departure from 'fundamentals, excess speculation and such).
More from Yellen:
- “Over the last several years, the United States has had tight monetary policy,”
- “That’s induced capital inflows that have strengthened the dollar — that’s really something to be expected”
- “We believe that’s how the system should work.”
On what I said about Japan above, that's my take, maybe she was giving Suzuki the side-eye, I don't know.